Saudi Arabia presides over G-20 interfaith forum

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia is presiding over a virtual global interfaith forum with participation from Muslim clerics, Jewish rabbis, Christian priests and others religious figures. The online event started on Tuesday and is part of the kingdom’s presidency this year of the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations. Saudi Arabia has embarked more assertively in recent years on an outreach to Jewish groups and Christian evangelicals. This comes after decades of adherence to a hard-line interpretation of Islam known as Wahhabism. Some of those efforts have coincided with emerging ties between the Gulf Arab states and Israel, which share a foe in Iran.