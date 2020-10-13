Spain to fine companies perpetuating chronic gender wage gap

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government is moving to outlaw the wage gap between men and women, making mandatory for companies to disclose the salaries of their employees or face fines. Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz has called the new regulations “historical.” Socialist and far-left ministers in the Spanish coalition government on Tuesday passed two decrees detailing a law on gender equality at the workplace. Under the new regulation, companies face a fine of 187,000 euros ($220,000) if they fail to disclose the system used to establish base salaries and other benefits for their employees. Women in Spain earn on average 22% less than their male peers, the government says.