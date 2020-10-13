Sunshine Mills expands pet food recall

(CNN) — Heads up, pet owners. A recent dog food recall has expanded to include more products.

Sunshine Mills has added several more brands of dog food to its voluntary recall.

Some of the brands are Champ, Field Trial and Good Dog, but there are many others.

The affected products were produced between April 3 and April 5 of this year.

They contain corn with elevated levels of a naturally occurring mold by-product called Aflatoxin.

There are no reports of pets getting sick, but Aflatoxin can be harmful to animals if consumed in large amounts.

If you have some of the dog food at your house, check the product’s lot code at fda.gov to see if yours is included in the recall.

You should be able to return the unused portion for a full refund.

Products affected by the recall: