Takeaways: Barrett is reticent as Dems focus on health care

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is facing her first day’s worth of questions from Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee. So far, it has been a calmer affair than other recent Supreme Court confirmation hearings, in which protesters repeatedly interrupted the proceedings. With public attendance limited because of the coronavirus pandemic and Democrats staying focused on a health care message just three weeks ahead of the election, the back and forth has been serious, disciplined and mostly uninterrupted. Barrett repeatedly declined to give her personal views on issues that could come before the court, or to preview how she might rule.