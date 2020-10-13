Texas woman waives extradition in pregnant woman’s slaying

IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma authorities say a woman arrested on suspicion of killing a pregnant Texas woman and removing the baby from the victim’s womb has waived extradition. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says 27-year-old Taylor Parker of Simms, Texas, was in McCurtain County District Court on Tuesday and agreed to be returned to Bowie County, Texas . She is jailed in Idabel pending her return. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Brooke Arbeitman said she did not know if Parker had an attorney. Parker is wanted in the death of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock, who was found dead Friday with her baby removed from her body. The baby later died at a southeastern Oklahoma hospital.