The Village Green to close temporarily due to COVID-19
MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A long-standing Middleton bar and restaurant will close this weekend due to concerns over the coronavirus.
In an email to WKOW, The Village Green says its last day of business for the forseeable future will be Saturday, Oct. 18.
The business says the closure is temporary, but did not provide a reopening date.
Read the email to WKOW below:
The Village Green Bar & Grill in Middleton announces its closing effective Sunday, October 18th. Due to our concern for the safety of our employees and the general public, we will remain closed until such time as it becomes safe for us all to be together again. Thanks to all our faithful employees, Megan, Hailey, Emilie, Brittany, Lindsay, Sarah, Beth, Sarah, Parker, Dylan, David, Dave and Andrew and to all our valued customers and good neighbors. Stay safe and we hope to be together again soon.
Ron, Cricket & Dave Boyer