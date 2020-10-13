Tillis in Washington after clearance to end virus quarantine

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis is back in Washington and attending in person the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett after getting the go-ahead following his COVID-19 diagnosis this month. The Republican was in the hearing room Tuesday, one day after Tillis’ doctor told him he could end his self-quarantine for COVID-19. Tillis announced his positive coronavirus test on Oct. 2. The physician wrote that Tillis had fulfilled all the criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to end his isolation. Tillis has said his symptoms were mild and ended within a few days of his virus announcement.