Trump makes water demand of farms priority for new office

President Donald Trump is creating what he calls a “subcabinet” for federal water issues. The new body’s mandate includes water-use changes long sought by corporate farm interests and oil and gas. Trump signed an executive order for the interagency on Tuesday and puts in charge the interior secretary and the Environmental Protection Agency administrator. The administration says the move will streamline decisions on water-use issues. The first priority set out by the executive order is increasing dam storage and other water storage, long a demand of farmers and farm interests in the West in particular.