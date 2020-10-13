VP Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump visit Wisconsin Tuesday

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- The Donald Trump campaign sent two high-profile members of the administration on Tuesday to drum up more support in Wisconsin.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at an outdoor rally in Waukesha. He touted the administration's response to the coronavirus, saying there will be a safe and effective vaccine before the end of the year.

"As President Trump said on the South Lawn a few days ago, through the power of American science and medicine, we will eradicate the China virus," said Pence.

Ivanka Trump spoke with supporters in Hilbert, just outside of Appleton. She also promised a vaccine before the end of 2020.