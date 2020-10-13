Waunakee grabs runner up and Edgewood finishes in third at state girls golf meet

The Waunkaee girls golf team took home a Division 1 runner-up finish on Tuesday at Blackwolf Run Golf Course in Kohler. Two time defending champion Edgwood finished in third place in Division 2.

Waunakee had three golfers finish in the top-20. Aly Kinzel, Sydney Grimm and Izzi Stricker all finished tied for 13 with a +22 score.

The Warriors share their runner-up finish with Arrowhead.

To view the individual and team Division 1 leaderboard, click here.

Good luck to the amazing @EHSCrusaderGolf! They have worked hard in a strange season. I’m channeling best wishes to the players as virtual asst coach and to my amazing head coaches Jane and Mary! Thank you Blackwolf Run and @GolfKohler for keeping the girls safe! #Roadtorepeat pic.twitter.com/h7ZxJwur6I — Peggy Kelly Gierhart (@PeggyGierhart) October 12, 2020

Edgewood came up short in going for a three-peat in Division-2. The Crusaders finished in third place overall one stroke behind The Prairie School and 20 strokes behind champion Prescott.

Edgewood senior Grace Jaeger finished tied for 6 overall finishing +26.

To view the individual and team Division 2 leaderboard, click here.