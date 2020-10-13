Waunakee grabs runner up and Edgewood finishes in third at state girls golf meet
The Waunkaee girls golf team took home a Division 1 runner-up finish on Tuesday at Blackwolf Run Golf Course in Kohler. Two time defending champion Edgwood finished in third place in Division 2.
Waunakee had three golfers finish in the top-20. Aly Kinzel, Sydney Grimm and Izzi Stricker all finished tied for 13 with a +22 score.
The Warriors share their runner-up finish with Arrowhead.
Edgewood came up short in going for a three-peat in Division-2. The Crusaders finished in third place overall one stroke behind The Prairie School and 20 strokes behind champion Prescott.
Edgewood senior Grace Jaeger finished tied for 6 overall finishing +26.
