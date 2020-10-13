Wis. state representative used as example in questioning Judge Barrett over stance on ACA

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- On the second day of Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, lawmakers began asking her questions.

Democratic senators have argued that Judge Barrett serving on the Supreme Court would impact a case to overturn the Affordable Care Act, threatening its protections for millions of people with pre-existing conditions.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) told the story of Wisconsin State Representative Jimmy Anderson who was paralyzed when a drunk driver hit his family's car and killed his mother, father and brother.

Feinstein said Anderson's insurance company told him, he hit his lifetime maximums and would have to pay the rest of his medical expenses.

"Fortunately a few days later, the insurance company sent him another letter. This one informed him that the provisions of the ACA had kicked in, which meant there were no longer lifetime maximums, and his care would be covered," said Feinstein.

"I think that any issue that would arise under the Affordable Care Act or any other statute should be determined by the law; by looking at the text of the statute, by looking at precedent, the same way that it would for anyone," said Barrett in response.

Barrett spent much of Tuesday affirming her political independence.