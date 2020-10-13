Wisconsin Chamber Choir making adjustments to prepare for performance

MADISON (WKOW) -- Members of the Wisconsin Chamber Choir are still singing together but their lineup looks a little different during pandemic.

They have developed a parking lot choir. Members sing in their cars with wireless microphones, which go through a mixer and and back out through an FM radio station that they can listen to in their vehicles.

"We love singing. we love singing together," said Sherri Hansen.

"We're a community. we love being able to reach out and comfort our audiences and we knew that this year, especially with COVID, people were going to need music more than ever."

Choir members practice at the Madison Christian Community parking lot off Old Sauk Rd. They are planning a concert on December 12. The location is still being finalized.