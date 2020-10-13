Worker electrocuted after making contact with power line

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A worker was electrocuted Tuesday morning in the town of Dunkirk after contacting a power line while putting up scaffolding to replace siding on a house.

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, a work crew hired by the homeowner to replace siding was putting up scaffolding shortly before 9 a.m. when the wind caught a tall metal pole.

Two men were holding the metal pole when it hit a 7200 volt power line, shocking them both.

Witnesses immediately came to their aid and began CPR. Once deputies and EMS arrived, they took over lifesaving efforts. Both men were transported by EMS to local hospitals, according to a news release.

A 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the other man, 28, was injured but is expected to recover.

Alliant Energy responded to the scene to assist and OSHA has been notified. The incident remains under investigation.