3 election candidates from Myanmar’s ruling party abducted

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — An official of Myanmar’s ruling National League for Democracy party says three of its election candidates have been abducted by an unknown armed group in the western state of Rakhine. The two sitting lawmakers and a third party member were abducted during a campaign trip to villages ahead of the Nov. 8 polls. Rakhine state is embroiled in a bitter armed struggle between the government and the Arakan Army, which seeks self-determination for the region’s Rakhine ethnic minority. No one has claimed responsibility for the abductions. The Arakan Army has gained notoriety for capturing officials and other civilians, and exploiting their victims for propaganda purposes by showing them on social media.