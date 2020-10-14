Authorities investigating incident at Devil’s Lake

BARABOO (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is currently responding to what they describe as an incident at the south shore of Devil’s Lake State Park.

The property is currently closed to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. The DNR is coordinating with Sauk County Sheriff's Department and Baraboo Police Department.

No further details are available at this time. The DNR will share additional information as it becomes available.