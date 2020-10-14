Cheese producers react angrily to Mexico cheese seizure

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Cheese producers are reacting angrily to the Mexican government’s decision to halt the distribution of some products of major manufacturers for a host of alleged labelling violations. Business groups said Wednesday the move by the Economy Department could unfairly damage the reputations of producers. For example, the department accused the Philadelphia brand of improperly promising “reduced fat” on a non-cream cheese product. Other brands were cited for deceptive labelling of products that contain ingredients other than milk or selling underweight packages. Producers say they weren’t warned or given a chance to defend themselves. A trade group says the government’s charges are “baseless.”