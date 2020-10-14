Dane County to award $700,000 to communities for lakes clean-up partnership

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Dane County will grant two local projects more than $700,000 as part of the county's Urban Water Quality Grant Program.

The selected projects in the City of Monona and the City of Verona directly address urban runoff and help clean and reduce stormwater volume to area lakes.

The program assists municipalities in constructing storm water management facilities that reduce stormwater volume and capture trash and phosphorus-laden debris, such as yard and pet waste, from washing directly into lakes and streams during heavy rain or snow melts.

“The Urban Water Quality Grant Program allows us to partner with local communities to achieve the shared goal of cleaning up our lakes,” said County Executive Parisi in a news release. “Our waterways are incredibly valuable resources and an integral part of our quality of life. We are happy to partner with this year’s recipients and improve the quality of our waters.”

Dane County will award $206,150 to the City of Monona for its Underground Pond project at Stonebridge Park. The full project is expected to cost $412,300. Dane County will also award $500,000 to the City of Verona for its Lincoln Street Stormwater Facility project. The full project is expected to cost $2,070,000.

Since its start in 2005, the Urban Water Quality Grant Program has helped fund projects totaling almost $10 million that are estimated to have removed more than a half million pounds of debris and more than 2,000 pounds of phosphorus annually. One pound of phosphorus removed from the county’s watersheds prevents up to 500 pounds of algae growth in area lakes.

A resolution to approve the awards will be introduced to the Dane County Board at Thursday’s meeting.