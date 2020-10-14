DC Mayor: Rising numbers show ‘COVID fatigue’ relaxation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials in the nation’s capital are warning residents not to relax their COVID-19 precautions as the local infection numbers rise and the winter flu season approaches. More than 20% of new cases are people who had been to a restaurant or bar in the preceding two weeks, and nearly a quarter had attended some sort of social event, according to contact tracing interviews. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday that, “We should continue to choose our activities wisely and don’t succumb to COVID fatigue. Don’t get tired of protecting yourself and your entire community.”