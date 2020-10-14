Death penalty sought for man in shooting deaths of 3 friends

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a 26-year-old man charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shootings of three friends who had gathered at a central Florida lake in July for some late night fishing. The State Attorney’s Office filed its intent Tuesday to seek the death penalty for Tony “T.J.” Wiggins Jr. on Tuesday in Polk County circuit court. He’s accused of killing Brandon Rollins, Damion Tillman and Keven Springfield. Wiggins is being held without bond, and a lawyer wasn’t listed on court records. Detectives tracked down Wiggins using evidence gathered at the scene and surveillance video.