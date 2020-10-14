Dodgeville School District returning to some in-person classes next week

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- Dodgeville School District is changing its instruction plan on Monday, October 19.

The district went all virtual earlier this month after several COVID cases and quarantines of students and staff.

Students in the early learning program through sixth grade will return to in-person classes. 7-12 will remain in a hybrid model, with Wednesday being all-virtual.

The district has not reported any new cases among students and staff.