‘Driving While Black’ shows history of US Black motorists

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new film examines the history of African Americans driving on the road from the Great Depression to the height of the Civil Rights movement. “Driving While Black,” airing this week on most PBS stations in the U.S., show how the automobile liberated African Americans to move around the country while still navigating segregation and violence. Directed by Ric Burns, the documentary was inspired by Gretchen Sorin’s 2020 book, “Driving While Black: African American Travel and the Road to Civil Rights.” She argued the car allowed African Americans to avoid segregated trains and buses throughout the American South.