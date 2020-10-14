Elementary school in Portage to move temporarily to virtual learning

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Rusch Elementary School in Portage will be moving to at-home/remote learning starting on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 for an expected short period of time.

According to a letter to parents, the move is due to staffing issues and the goal of maintaining a suitable environment for learning.

The anticipated return to in-person learning is Monday, Oct.26, 2020.

The district is actively working with the health department regarding the situation. If the date of return changes, the district will be in contact with parents by phone or letter via email.

Students who have had close contact with a person with COVID-19 would already have received a separate letter or phone call with special instructions about monitoring symptoms, testing, and how to keep others in your home from getting sick.

The district will utilize the next two days to prepare students for virtual learning and allow families to make accommodations.