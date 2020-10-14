Elizabeth Warren in Madison Saturday for get-out-the-vote event

Elizabeth Warren in Madison Saturday for get-out-the-vote eventUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren will travel to Madison and Milwaukee Saturday for get-out the vote events.
The announcement came Wednesday from the Biden campaign. In-person early voting in Wisconsin starts October 20.
Additional details on when and where are expected at a later time.
Warren's visit comes the same day the President Trump will be in Rock County for a 6 p.m. rally at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.