Elizabeth Warren in Madison Saturday for get-out-the-vote event

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren will travel to Madison and Milwaukee Saturday for get-out the vote events.

The announcement came Wednesday from the Biden campaign. In-person early voting in Wisconsin starts October 20.

Additional details on when and where are expected at a later time.

Warren's visit comes the same day the President Trump will be in Rock County for a 6 p.m. rally at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

