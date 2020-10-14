Fellowships helping former players get NFL jobs

The Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship is now in its fourth decade of providing opportunities for minorities. The fellowship program’s objective is to use NFL clubs’ training camps, offseason workout programs and minicamps to give coaches opportunities to observe, participate, gain experience and, ultimately, get a full-time NFL coaching position. All 32 NFL clubs participate each year. The Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship Program has served to expose former NFL players, as well as college recruiting and personnel staff, to careers in pro football scouting. The fellowship provides participants access to NFL club business and the skills needed for a career in NFL scouting.