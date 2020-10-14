Field hospital in West Allis opens

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- The alternate care facility opened in West Allis on Wednesday. No patients were transferred there yet but staff members are screening potential patients who could be admitted Thursday.

"Hospital Census varies from day to day to day to day," said Deb Standridge, CEO of State Fair Park Alternate Care Facility. "So for example, I will tell you of a hospital that talked to us last week that was becoming overwhelmed. That had limited beds. When we spoke to them again four days later. Many patients had been discharged."

The facility can currently operate 50 beds. Officials say they can increase that rapidly if necessary.