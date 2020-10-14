Final mild day, but very windy and cloudy, too

MADISON (WKOW) - It'll likely be the warmest day for the rest of the month, but conditions will be a bit uncomfortable.



SET UP

A strong cold front is moving through, perhaps triggering an evening or overnight shower.

But it certainly will cause temperatures to drop late-week through the rest of the month.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy, windy and mild with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will gust up to 40 mph from the south.

TONIGHT

This evening and tonight, an isolated shower is possible with slightly lighter winds. Late tonight, temps will slip to the low 40s.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny and much chillier with a bit of a breeze and temps in the low 50s.



Frost is likely by late Thursday night with temps near freezing.

FRIDAY

Mostly to partly sunny, a bit breezy and chilly with temps in the low 50s. A sprinkle is possible later in the day.

More frost is possible Friday night.



SATURDAY

Partly sunny and chilly with a few showers possible and temps in the low 50s.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny and chilly with isolated showers possible later in the day. Highs only in the upper 40s.



MONDAY

Partly sunny and chilly with isolated showers possible and highs in the mid to upper 40s.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny and cool with temps around 50°.