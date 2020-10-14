Getting answers: Comparing COVID-19 and influenza

MADISON (WKOW) -- You've likely heard that health professionals are fearful of a twin pandemic as we get into flu season, between influenza and COVID-19.

They're worried since COVID-19 is so contagious, and Wisconsin is a hotspot, more people will start to fill hospitals as we move into fall and winter.

Doctors say, the two might seem comparable, as they're both respiratory infections, but they're not.

"The mortality rate of COVID might seem small, but you're just looking at whether a patient has survived or whether they have died from COVID disease," said Dr. William Hartman, at UW Health. "It's not black or white. There is this large gray area where people will develop lung problems and heart problems."

Dr. Hartman echoed what other doctors have said; get a flu shot. It's proven to lessen the chance of getting a severe case of the flu.