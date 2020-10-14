Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin kicks off virtual Halloween contest

MADISON (WKOW) -- Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin is hosting a virtual costume and Halloween decor contest this season.

Wednesday on Wake Up Wisconsin, David Johnson from Goodwill appeared on the show to tell us how people can win gift cards.

He also sent our team some Tiger King-inspired costumes to wear.

Entering is easy and this year we’ve expanded the contest for submissions of both Halloween costumes and Halloween decorations. To enter, simply post of photo of your spectacular Goodwill costume or perfectly decorated Halloween home on Goodwill SCWI’s Facebook page or tag @goodwillscwi on Instagram. The top two photos with the most likes win. Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin

The "Cost-Zoom" contest runs until noon on Nov. 2.