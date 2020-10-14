Gov. Tony Evers asks U.S. Supreme court to reinstate extension to count absentee ballots in November

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers filed an amicus brief on Wednesday to the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate a court injunction, which would allow absentee ballots that are post-marked by election day to be counted if they are received on or before November 9, 2020.

The injunction also allowed for additional poll workers to be recruited and trained in communities where there remains a need.

In the explanation to the U.S. Supreme Court, Governor Evers argues the Wisconsin Legislature failed to address the vital need to ensure that voters are safe:

“The Legislature has sat on its hands, ignored the dangers of in-person voting during growing COVID-19 infections—except to hire counsel to intervene in litigation, including here in the district court and the Seventh Circuit, where [the Legislature] contends that the State is somehow injured if the minimal adjustments related to absentee ballots and poll workers are implemented, as ordered by the district court.”

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule promptly on the appeals. Pines Bach LLP is representing Governor Evers in this matter and submitted the amicus brief on his behalf.