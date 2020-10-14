Highland’s ‘Red Zone’ restaurant closed due to abundance of COVID cases in community

HIGHLAND (WKOW) -- Red Zone in Highland posted on Facebook on Wednesday night that it will be closed on Thursday, October 15 and Friday, October 16 due "the abundance of COVID cases."

The post says the business will resume carry out business next Thursday, October 22.

When you reference the data from DHS, which does monitor COVID-19 activity by Cencus Tract, the section of the county that includes Highland has had 37 positive COVID-19 cases as of October 14.

Courtesy: DHS

At this point the Highland School District is still having in-person instruction.