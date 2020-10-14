IRS places tax lien against Baltimore prosecutor, lawmaker

BALTIMORE (AP) — A $45,000 tax lien for three years of unpaid federal taxes has been filed against the Baltimore State’s Attorney and her husband, a frontrunner for Baltimore City Council president. News outlets report the IRS filing from February seeks to collect taxes from Marilyn Mosby her husband, Del. Nick Mosby. The Democratic lawmaker says he’s been “in ongoing conversations with the IRS” about the taxes related to an early withdrawal from his retirement savings plan, and he expects to resolve it in days. Nick Mosby says the money was withdrawn “to support unplanned expenses after a series of family tragedies.”