‘It was so abrupt’: COVID-19 upends burial rites in Cameroon

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Health officials in Cameroon say burial teams have been repeatedly confronted by bereaved family members during the COVID-19 pandemic. Families want to adhere to traditional burial rites despite concerns that such practices further spread the virus. One man’s family has sued in court seeking the right to rebury him according to tradition. But a judge has ruled that can’t take place until one year after the pandemic ends. Bantu communities believe that deaths must be celebrated just as births and marriages are. Health officials fear those large gatherings could spread the coronavirus.