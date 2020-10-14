Madison Police investigate another eastside restaurant robbery

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Chili's Grill & Bar on Madison's east side.

MPD said it happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday when a manager was closing up the restaurant located in the 4300 block of East Towne Boulevard.

The manager said a man indicated he had a weapon in his pocket and forced the worker back into the restaurant.

The suspect took an unknown amount of cash from a safe and ran across East Washington Avenue, heading north.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a man, slim build, about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was wearing a black hat, blue surgical mask, black hoodie and dark jogging pants.

A similar crime took place at a restaurant near the East Towne Mall at closing time on Oct. 6.

If you have information about either of these cases, you are asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or on the web at P3Tips.com.