Mineral Point school board reverses course, allows sports during online-only learning

MINERAL POINT (WKOW) -- Wednesday marked the first day of all-virtual classes in Mineral Point. It was also the same day public health officials confirmed the first COVID-19 death in Iowa County. During an emergency school board meeting, board members approved a modified plan to allow sports to resume.

When the board first approved a switch to online-only classes for at least the next two weeks, it paused all athletic activity as well.

"Our hospitals are starting to fill up in Darlington, in Dodgeville," said the board's vice president, Aaron Dunn. "Things are on the cusp of something very serious here."

More than two dozen athletes marched through town Tuesday in protest of the board's decision to halt sports. The football team is 3-0 and board members were informed the team would need at least six wins to qualify for the state playoffs.

Still, some board members said they were bothered by the students' lack of social distancing during their protests. They also said it was upsetting to receive angry messages from some parents.

"I don't understand where these guys' heads are," said the board's clerk, Everett Lindsey. "It's team Mineral Point -- the town, the township. It's old folks like me, it's the infirm. You're only thinking about yourselves."

The board still agreed to hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to address the issue of sports. During the discussion, a compromise emerged: allowing athletes to resume play on the condition they had to remain on a virtual learning schedule until two weeks after their final game.

The board approved the amended plan, allowing football players to resume practice October 26 in order to play their October 30 game. The volleyball, soccer and cross country teams could resume activities immediately. Dunn was the only member who voted against the proposal.

"I just don't see the consistency there," he said. "In why we think being in a classroom is unsafe but being on a practice field is safe."

Other members noted the importance to the students of being able to finish out their seasons, particularly seniors. Had the board kept its original pause on sports, the volleyball, soccer and cross country teams would not have been able to finish their seasons while the football team's postseason eligibility would have been put in jeopardy.