Mineral Point School Board to hold emergency meeting on athletic participation

MINERAL POINT (WKOW) -- The Mineral Point School Board has scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday to take action on athletic participation.

The meeting comes a day after student athletes protested the decision to halt fall sports while the school district moved to remote learning.

The meeting is set for 5 p.m., and includes two action items:

II.1. Approval of athletic participation of volleyball, soccer, cross country athletes during the suspension of academic hybrid model. II.2. Approval of athletic participation of football athletes during the suspension of academic hybrid model.

Along with two weeks of virtual school, multiple fall sports were put on a two week hold.

That was why students, mostly members of the high school football team, took to the streets of Mineral Point, chanting "Let us play."

"Pretty frustrated I would say, we've had zero cases at the high school and zero cases on the team and we've been taking all of the proper precautions so it's kind of frustrating to have it taken away from you when you're doing all of the right things," Will Straka, a senior at Mineral Point High, said.

Members of the football team, joined by volleyball players and other students in the crowd were all wearing their masks, wanting to show the school board that they can be responsible enough to keep each other safe and still play sports.