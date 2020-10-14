Mineral Point School District reverses decision, fall prep sports allowed to resume play

MINERAL POINT (WKOW) -- Mineral Point School Board voted on Wednesday night in an emergency meeting to allow volleyball, boy's soccer and cross country to resume competition. Football will also be allowed to resume play later this month after resuming practice on October 26.

This decision comes just days after the district board voted to go to an all-virtual instruction model for at least two weeks. The board also voted to halt all fall sports during that period.

On Tuesday, members of the football team and other athletes, including members of the girl's volleyball team took part in a protest march to show their opposition of that decision and to call on the board to reconsider allowing competition to continue.

An emergency meeting was scheduled on Wednesday and that led to the board's vote to make the adjustment to the school's plan during the two week period.

There is one condition for all fall athletes, they must remain in virtual only learning until two weeks after their last competition.

