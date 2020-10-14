‘Miracle League’ breaks ground on inclusive baseball diamond in Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- A nationwide movement that aims to remove barriers for kids with disabilities wanting to play baseball is coming to Southern Wisconsin.

The Miracle League of Dane County broke ground on an inclusive baseball diamond Wednesday at Phoebe Bulman Bakken Memorial Park in Cottage Grove. It includes a rubberized, smoother surface that allows kids with disabilities the ability to navigate on their own, or with the help of a volunteer.

Executive Director Bill Schultz says each kid will all hit the ball, throw the ball and score a run within a two inning game.

He says he wanted to get involved with the organization in order to give children the opportunity he never had.

"It became a passion of mine," Schultz said. "As a nine-year-old growing up with a severe disability, I was not allowed to play baseball, which was my first love."

The group raised $420,000 for the project. It still needs around $60,000 to complete it, but Schultz says he's confident they'll be able to bridge that gap.

The league says it anticipates between 80 and 100 children will join within its first year.

"It gives them the ability to feel included, excepted, and builds their self confidence," Schultz said.

The Miracle League hopes for an opening date sometime in June of 2021.



