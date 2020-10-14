Month after mass shooting, Rochester seeks answers, suspects

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Nearly a month after a deadly mass shooting in Rochester, New York, there have been no arrests, no rewards offered and little word from the authorities on where the investigation stands. If the police have a suspect or suspects in mind, they haven’t said so publicly. Nor have they told people who lost loved ones or were wounded themselves. The shooting at a at a crowded house party on the last weekend of summer, killed two teens and wounded 14 other people. A police spokeswoman, Jacqueline Shuman, said the shooting investigation is progressing and that detectives “are still in the process of sorting through the voluminous evidence” that they have recovered.