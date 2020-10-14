Packers’ Davante Adams says his hamstring feels better

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams says his hamstring is feeling even better than it did last week. Adams has missed two straight games, but is hoping to return for the Packers' Sunday matchup at Tampa Bay. Adams practiced Wednesday and said the hamstring feels just as good now as it did before he injured it. Adams had tweeted his disappointment over not playing in an Oct. 5 victory over Atlanta and said he felt good enough to play in that game. Adams issued that tweet the morning of the Falcons game and deleted it about half an hour later.