Pennsylvania becomes a battleground over election security

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is one of this year’s most hotly contested battleground states and also is facing a flurry of lawsuits, complaints and partisan finger-pointing over its election procedures and systems. Numerous lawsuits that remain pending, including before the U.S. Supreme Court, could decide fundamental questions about election processes and ballot counting even before Election Day. Yet for all the anxiety over voting, election experts say concerns of fraud are way overblown. And so far, voters say they have found the registration and early voting process simple and easy. That is providing a glimmer of hope for a smooth Election Day.