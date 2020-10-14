Play about the Constitution streams in time for Election Day

NEW YORK (AP) — Most playwrights want their works to remain relevant. Not Heidi Schreck, not with “What the Constitution Means to Me.” She says she hopes it one day becomes an artifact. “What the Constitution Means to Me” draws on Schreck’s own experiences as a high-school debate champ and the lives of her female relatives to explore America’s principles and the struggle women and minorities have faced to be heard and protected by its founding document. In the work, Schreck calls the Constitution “a living, warm-blooded, steamy document,” but one in which women’s bodies were left out “from the beginning.” It streams on Amazon on Friday.