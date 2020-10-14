Police explore alternatives when responding to mental health-related calls

MADISON (WKOW) -- When an emergency call comes in for a person having a mental health crisis or another episode in their struggle with addiction, often times, police officers are the ones who respond. Madison officials are seeking to change that though the launch of a pilot program in Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's proposed 2021 budget.

It's a shift Rachel Kincade said is long overdue. Kincade was nominated by the National Alliance on Mental Illness to serve on Madison's new civilian police oversight board.

"I suffer from depression. I have all my life," Kincade said. "And there have been times I've had police contact when I've been in a crisis mode."

Kincade said she seen first-hand what it looks like when police officers escalate a situation while trying to gain compliance from someone in a crisis.

In Eugene, Oregon, however, a different group of responders has taken such calls for more than 30 years. CAHOOTS is a branch of the White Bird Clinic. Using two-person crews, one medic and one mental health professional, emergency dispatchers send CAHOOTS crews to 911 calls involving a mental health crisis, substance abuse, and homelessness, among other calls.

"When we enter into a situation under the auspices of trying to find stability and support for somebody rather than enforcement, the interaction happens in a much different way," said Tim Black, Director of Consulting at White Bird Clinic.

