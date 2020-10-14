President Trump to participate in town hall instead of debate Thursday

(WKOW/CNN) -- President Donald Trump plans to participate in his own town hall after a previously planned presidential debate was canceled.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced last week that the second presidential debate would be virtual following the president's positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Moments later, President Trump said he did not agree with that decision and would not be participating.

Joe Biden scheduled a town hall with ABC on Thursday instead.

Wednesday Morning it was announced President Trump would participate in a town hall with NBC News at 7 p.m. CT Thursday.