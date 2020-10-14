Sponsored Content
Pumpkin protein Yumbutter bar recipe
This pumpkin protein Yumbutter bar recipe is perfect for fall! Kate Schmidt with Yumbutter joined us to share the step-by-step. Check out the recipe below.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup of Yumbutter Creamy Almond Butter
- 1 oz of cacao butter, melted
- 1/2 cup of pumpkin puree
- 1 tbsp of honey (or maple syrup)
- 1 tsp of cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp of pumpkin spice
- 1/8 tsp of salt
- 1/2 cup of vanilla protein
Directions:
1. In a large bowl, combine cacao butter, Yumbutter, pumpkin, honey, and vanilla.
2. Mix in salt, spices and protein.
3. Flatten in a loaf pan with rubber spatula and refrigerate for 1 hour. Cut into bars.
4. (Optional) Drizzle melted chocolate and top with pumpkin seeds.
