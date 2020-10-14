This pumpkin protein Yumbutter bar recipe is perfect for fall! Kate Schmidt with Yumbutter joined us to share the step-by-step. Check out the recipe below.

Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup of Yumbutter Creamy Almond Butter

- 1 oz of cacao butter, melted

- 1/2 cup of pumpkin puree

- 1 tbsp of honey (or maple syrup)

- 1 tsp of cinnamon

- 1/2 tsp of pumpkin spice

- 1/8 tsp of salt

- 1/2 cup of vanilla protein

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, combine cacao butter, Yumbutter, pumpkin, honey, and vanilla.

2. Mix in salt, spices and protein.

3. Flatten in a loaf pan with rubber spatula and refrigerate for 1 hour. Cut into bars.

4. (Optional) Drizzle melted chocolate and top with pumpkin seeds.

Click here to learn more about Yumbutter.