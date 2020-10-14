Rally supports Stoughton Police Department

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Dozens of people in Stoughton got together to say "thank you" to police officers in town.

They drove to the Public Safety Building, met with officers and handed out blue flags.

The organizers say they feel police are here to support them, so they wanted to return that support.

"When they see us out here and showing them that we do care about what they are doing and what they are about, it builds up both sides," said Steve Schuett, one of the organizers.