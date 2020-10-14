Saban, Alabama AD Greg Byrne test positive for COVID-19

Tuscaloosa. Ala. (AP) – Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference’s biggest regular-season showdown.

Both said their tests Wednesday morning came back positive, but Saban said he didn’t have any symptoms by late afternoon.

The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach.

Saban said he immediately left the football building to isolate at home.

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer