Safe from Madison coffee shop stolen, set on fire
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a burglary that happened Tuesday night at Porter Coffee on W. Washington Ave.
Two college students were walking on the Southwest Commuter Path near the Kohl Center, when they spotted a burning safe that police say came from the coffee shop.
The safe had been pried open and a few employee time cards from the coffee shop were still inside.
A coffee shop employee later told police electronics, including a laptop computer, were also missing.
n addition, a construction worker from a nearby job site told police a 42-inch crowbar was missing.