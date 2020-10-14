Safe from Madison coffee shop stolen, set on fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a burglary that happened Tuesday night at Porter Coffee on W. Washington Ave.

Two college students were walking on the Southwest Commuter Path near the Kohl Center, when they spotted a burning safe that police say came from the coffee shop.

The safe had been pried open and a few employee time cards from the coffee shop were still inside.

A coffee shop employee later told police electronics, including a laptop computer, were also missing.

n addition, a construction worker from a nearby job site told police a 42-inch crowbar was missing.