Surprising things renters insurance covers — and leaves out

Many tenants aren’t familiar with the ins and outs of their renters insurance policies, but what they don’t know could cost them money. For instance, they might not realize that a standard renters policy doesn’t include coverage for flood damage or expensive jewelry, or that their insurance company might only pay out enough to buy used items, not new ones, if their belongings are lost in a disaster. They might also be unaware of coverage they do have, including things like theft of their belongings away from home. Two insurance experts explain what’s covered, what isn’t and how to avoid unpleasant surprises.