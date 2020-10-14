Takeaways: Barrett tells senators ‘no one is above the law’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is facing second day of questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee as Democrats keep the focus on health care three weeks before the Nov. 3 election. Barrett is avoiding taking positions on a variety of subjects and rulings, saying it would be inappropriate to comment on cases that may come before her as a justice. Democrats say Trump and Senate Republicans are rushing to confirm Barrett so she can be seated in time to hear a case next month challenging that health law. Meantime, Barrett is declining to say whether a president can pardon himself, but says she agrees no one is above the law.