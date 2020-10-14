Thai police disperse protesters outside PM’s office

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police have dispersed a group of pro-democracy protesters who camped out overnight outside the office of the prime minister to demand his resignation, leading him to implement a “severe” state of emergency in the capital area. An Associated Press journalist saw riot police advance from multiple locations to force out a few hundred protesters who remained outside Government House, the seat of Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Protesters were seen taken away into police trucks. Local media reported that the police operation came after Prayuth declared a severe state of emergency in the Bangkok area to allow authorities to move against the protests. The latest rally started on Wednesday with thousands of protesters marching from Bangkok’s Democracy Monument to Government House.